New High-Tech Fitness Studio Opens

Staff report

A “smart fitness” studio recently opened in San Juan Capistrano that uses machines that can personally customize workouts for users mid-exercise.

Ladera Ranch residents Andrea and Ed Gow opened The Exercise Coach location at 31401 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 102, in San Juan Capistrano on July 28, a news release said. The gym’s equipment can adjust workouts to accommodate a person’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The married couple plan to open two additional locations in South Orange County over the next two years,” the news release said. “Outfitted with proprietary, high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week.”

The Exercise Coach uses technological equipment tailored to a gym member’s personal style. Phot: Courtesy of The Exercise Coach.

Though the gym uses robotic technology, coaches are also on hand to help gym members. Sessions combine strength training and cardio exercises for each session.

“We wanted to own a franchise that featured technology that is different from the norm,” Andrea Gow said. “We love The Exercise Coach technology. We loved the message, and that they truly want to help people with their overall wellness.”

Workouts are done by appointment only, with no walk-ins. No more than four clients are allowed per trainer for semi-private training sessions, the news release said.

The Exercise Coach was founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2011.

“We are different from big box gyms, as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean. This remains our core offering,” said Brian Cygan, The Exercise Coach founder and CEO. “This has really been resonating with people across the country, and we have grown to 120 locations as a result.”

