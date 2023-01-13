Staff report

Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador.

“This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”

Photo: Courtesy of Landsea Homes

The community includes 89 townhomes over 1,700 square feet with three to four bedrooms. The price range begins in the high $700,000s.

“All homes at Avelina contain Landsea Homes’ High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable,” a news release said. “The smart home automation features include an Apple HomePod mini, wireless network internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.”

Homes are also open for sale in neighboring community Petra.