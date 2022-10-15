New Homes Open for Sale in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image: Tom Baine, Southern California Division President for Landsea Homes, discusses planned new neighborhoods in San Juan Capistrano during a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021. Photo: Collin Breaux

Residential homebuilder Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced homes are selling at Petra, a new community of single-family detached homes in San Juan Capistrano. The Petra community is located at the corner of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador and is a short walk from the Ortega Equestrian Center and a 24-Hour Fitness franchise.

“Demand for these new single-family detached homes at Petra is extremely high, with the first phase almost completely sold out,” Patrick Higgins, vice president of sales and marketing for Landsea’s Southern California division, said in a news release. “This community boasts a prime location within walking and biking distance to lively downtown San Juan Capistrano and one of the region’s most beautiful beaches. We’re very excited about offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to ‘live in their element’ in this desirable and well-established city in South Orange County.”

Petra has 43 single-family detached homes with two different two-story floor plans that range from 1,759 to 1,964 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Prices begin in the low $1 millions.

Model homes will be open to tour in late October.

Amenities include an outdoor fitness circuit, children’s play area, barbecue area and picnic tables, parks, fire pits, horseshoe courts and access to the San Juan Creek Trail.

