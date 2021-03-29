New Indian Restaurant Opens in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

If you’re getting your taxes done at H&R Block or getting photos developed at San Juan Photo & Digital, feel free to stop at nearby Himalayan Taste Indian Cuisine for a bite to eat afterward.

The new Indian restaurant opened at the Plaza Del Rio Shopping Center—32341 Camino Capistrano, Unit F&G, to be exact—on Feb. 1. Vegetable coconut curry, lamb curry, chicken korma, and karahi chicken are among the items on the menu.

“Customers love our food,” owner and chef Murari Timalsina said.

Chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, saag paneer, and aloo gobi are some of their most popular dishes.

Himalayan Taste Indian Cuisine offers plenty of vegetarian food, chicken dishes, and other delicacies. Photo: Courtesy of Himalayan Taste Indian Cuisine and Murari Timalsina.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

