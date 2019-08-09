New Leadership for Mission Hospital

Staff

Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach has appointed a new chief executive, longtime health care executive Seth R. Teigen.

Teigen was most recently president at Ascension Healthcare’s St. Francis and Franklin hospitals in Wisconsin and has more than 23 years of experience working in the nonprofit health care system. Teigen succeeds Tarek Salaway, who relocated to the Bay Area late last year.

Teigen was scheduled to join Mission Hospital on Aug. 5, on the heels of the opening of the Judi and Bill Leonard Institute for Cancer, Prevention, Treatment, and Wellness. This will serve as the only comprehensive cancer center in South Orange County. The Institute will house a research and clinical trial program, a nurse navigation program, radiation oncology, imaging services, an infusion center, complementary therapies and an education center.

Mission Hospital has been serving the community for more than 40 years and provides a full range of specialty health care services from highly trained professionals. Teigen will make an excellent addition to the Mission Hospital team, given all the recognition he’s received for his work. Teigen has been recognized as one of the 50 Rising Stars in Healthcare under 40 by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2016 and Young Healthcare Executive of the Year in Wisconsin by the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2012.

“Seth is an inspiring leader. He is energetic, innovative and, most importantly, aligned with the mission and values of St. Providence St. Joseph Health to provide our communities with safe, quality, and compassionate health care,” said Victor S. Jordan, Health Network Executive and chief operating officer, Providence St. Joseph Health, Southern California Region.