New Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in SJC

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

If you’re in San Juan Capistrano and in the mood for hummus and other Mediterranean dishes, drop in at Parmiss Restaurant.

The new eatery opened last week in the Mercado Village strip mall. The address is 31952 Camino Capistrano, near the Chase Bank. It is family-owned. Mehrnaz Eidipour, one of the owners, lives in Mission Viejo and is from Iran.

“The first night that we opened—we didn’t do any advertising or tell anybody we’re open—the neighborhood came and bought the food,” Eidipour said. “It was really amazing, because I understand that this is a neighborhood (where people) help each other.”

Parmiss Restaurant, a new eatery in San Juan Capistrano near Chase Bank, offers a variety of dishes, including falafel, hummus, and salad. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Parmiss Restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating. Menu items include falafel wraps, chicken and beef dishes, and family platters that include lamb. They also offer wine and cocktails, and there is a bar area.

Eidipour previously had a restaurant in Tustin years ago, but it was far from her home, and she eventually sold it.

“I started to find other things to do, but I’m thinking, ‘I have to get another restaurant,’ ” Eidipour said. “I’m really happy. It was my dream.”

Visit parmissrestaurant.com for more information.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

