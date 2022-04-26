New Pickleball Courts Open in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured photo: Collin Breaux

Pickleball players driving down Camino Capistrano can now stop at one of San Juan Capistrano’s new courts for a game or two.

New pickleball courts recently opened at Camino Capistrano and Acjachema Street, by the San Juan Capistrano Library. The pickleball courts were previously a tennis court.

“While the westerly court remains a full-sized tennis court, the easterly court has been converted into four new pickleball courts,” the City of San Juan Capistrano said in an announcement.

The City Council decided to go ahead with converting one of the Camino Capistrano tennis courts into pickleball courts back in November 2021, per the suggestion of Councilmember Howard Hart. Hart and other city officials noted the growing popularity of pickleball, as well as a request from the San Juan Capistrano Open Space Foundation to convert the court into pickleball use.

The city announcement also said the city’s contractor has begun repair and resurfacing work on the underutilized outdoor basketball and volleyball courts located at Cook-La Novia Park, which will be converted into two additional pickleball courts—work that should be completed by mid-May.

