New Principal Takes Helm at Esencia K-8 School

By Collin Breaux

When the new 2022-23 school year gets started this month, Esencia K-8 School in Rancho Mission Viejo will have a new principal directing its academic operations.

Greg Hauser officially started in the role on July 7 and is excited to be a part of helping the school continue a journey of “constant improvement.”

“I started with the district as a middle school math teacher at Las Flores Middle School,” Hauser said. “My first admin experience was as the assistant principal at Carl Hankey to help transition the school to becoming a K-8 (school), which is where I fell in love with the K-8 model.”

Hauser was previously a principal at Marian Bergeson Elementary School in Laguna Niguel, where he was given the opportunity to build a Mandarin Immersion Program while also managing a Structured Autism Program and Traditional English Program.

Greg Hauser is excited to serve as the new principal for Esencia K-8 School. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

“I was at Bergeson for seven years, and in two years, we will be graduating our first class of Mandarin Immersion students from Capo Valley High School, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of so many people,” Hauser said. “With the immersion program up and running, I jumped at the opportunity to lead Esencia K-8.”

Hauser has been busy getting to know school staff before the academic year starts and ensuring their needs are met before kids are back on campus.

“I have high expectations for Esencia. A dedicated staff and involved community has the ability to do great things,” Hauser said. “As with all schools, our focus will be working together as a professional learning community towards the goal of keeping students safe and connected to school, while ensuring they meet or exceed the grade-level standards academically.”

The bond between the school and Rancho Mission Viejo community is evident to Hauser.

“I have always felt a community and a school reflect on one another. Nowhere is this more evident than in Rancho Mission Viejo,” he said. “There is a clear connection between school and community, which will make both stronger.”

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

