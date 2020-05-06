New Private Preschool Still Planning to Move Ahead

Staff report

Community Seedlings Preschool is still aiming to offer summer programs as long as they’re able to do so, according to preschool director Carrie Fetter. The preschool will hold classes at Palisades United Methodist Church on Camino De Estrella, in the Capistrano Beach/San Clemente area.

The new school will follow pandemic-related guidelines, and intends to have small classes and outdoor instruction. Tours of the school weren’t able to be scheduled as of press time due to the health crisis, though parents can apply on the school’s website at learningcommunities.org/welcome-to-community-seedlings. An open house and tour will be available as soon as the school is able to offer them.