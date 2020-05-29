New Restaurant and Market Plans to Open in San Juan Capistrano

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

A new restaurant and market to be called Mayfield is planning to open this summer, next door to Five Vines Wine Bar and opposite the downtown movie theater. The address is 31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 5 & 6.

Owner and operator George Barker said he plans to open Mayfield near the end of June or early July. He said he is “just going to monitor what the government’s guidelines are and see how we can open a new restaurant in the new environment we find ourselves in,” referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent conditions for the service industry.

Photo courtesy of George Barker.

“Our food focuses on sourcing great local Californian produce but drawing on the flavors from the regions of the Levant and southern Europe,” Barker said. “We use the flavors that we love from these regions but apply it to a modern Californian restaurant setting.”

Prior to the health crisis, their plan was to be open from breakfast through dinner. The restaurant is a family-run business.

“We wanted to create a space where people can come and use it as their second home, whether that was for a quick breakfast and a coffee after dropping the kids off at school or a night out with cocktails and wine,” Barker said. “We hope to get back to that business model soon, but we are working out what is the best way we can open whilst keeping our customers and our staff safe in the immediate future.”

They also plan to have a market in the restaurant that sells some of the ingredients they use.

“If you come in and try, for example, our apricot harissa or chermoula for the first time, and you loved it, we want you to be able to take some home and use it in your own cooking,” Barker said. “We will be making a lot in-house but also supporting other great artisanal businesses that make great products.”

They will also sell natural wines, homeware, kitchenware, cookbooks and “anything really that relates to eating and drinking well.”

Barker is originally from London and moved to Orange County three years ago to open a restaurant.

“I grew up in a family that owned and ran restaurants, so from the age of 5, I have been in the restaurant environment,” Barker said. “I moved to California and opened up a food truck called The Hungry Royal as it was a great way to get to know Orange County, but the goal was always to open a restaurant once I had found the perfect location.”

Visit their website at mayfieldoc.com or Instagram page at @mayfield.oc for more information and updates.