New Retirement Community Officially Opens in RMV

By Andrea Clemett

Now that Reata Glen, Rancho Mission Viejo’s new senior living community, has opened its doors, it is anticipated to welcome more than 300 new residents beginning the week of May 28.

According to Reata Glen, the retirement community’s objectives are to provide seniors with maintenance-free villas and apartment homes with convenient services. The community will include 480 residential living apartment homes, featuring 20 variations of floor plans and views of the surrounding valley.

“Seniors in the area have been wanting something different, something fulfilling; a community with flexibility and lifestyle options they can’t find anywhere else,” Reata Glen Executive Director Suzanne Nasraty said in a press release. “And given the changing times, we’ve made it a top priority to provide seniors with a sense of security—they want to know that everything they’ve worked hard to attain in life is protected.”

The community will offer more than 200 activities per month, including amenities such as a putting green, a dog park, business center, billiards tables, card rooms, a movie theater and multiple dining venues.

There are also outdoor activities in the surrounding area for walking and cycling trails, with access from San Juan Creek Trail on the way to Doheny State Beach of Dana Point. With a neighboring health center, residents can access assisted living, memory care, as well as long-term care in a trained nursing center, if requested.

Continuing Life, the developer of the community, currently advises Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) and health centers in California, including Reata Glen, in providing business services and support for retirement communities.

The partnership has focused on extensive services in order to manage a sustainable community in accounting, maintenance, housekeeping and home care. By creating a community that tackles many facets of retirement living, Reata Glen said it allows for seniors to experience comfort, freedom and peace of mind.

Reata Glen estimates that 300 jobs will be offered in the Rancho Mission Viejo vicinity, because it has partnered in building the community with California-based W.E. O’Neil Construction and KTGY Group Architects + Planning.

“Reata Glen is a wonderful addition to the Rancho Mission Viejo area,” Nasraty said in the release. “It represents a significant investment in senior living, provides a positive impact and adds another jewel to our community.”