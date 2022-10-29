New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Donald L. Vodra has been appointed to vice chairman of the Board of Directors for Rancho Mission Viejo, while Jeremy Laster and Elise Millington were respectively promoted to positions of president and chief operating officer for the company.

RMV announced the new leadership roles in a news release last month.

“Over the past few years, we have been working hard to identify and transition to the next generation of Ranch leadership,” Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Moiso said. “Jeremy has gleaned a lot of experience during his time with us, learning all aspects of our many and varied businesses. His attention to detail and gift for instilling and fostering teamwork at all levels make him the right person to lead us into the future. He will be one of Orange County’s great business leaders for decades to come.”

Elise Millington will continue to serve Rancho Mission Viejo, now in her new role as chief operating officer. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

Laster will oversee the daily management of all Rancho Mission Viejo enterprises, including larger scale master-planned community development, land management such as The Nature Reserve and ranching and farming, among other duties. Laster came aboard RMV in 2001 as a project manager.

“Rancho Mission Viejo has such a rich history,” Laster said. “More than a century of family ownership has taught each generation to embrace the recognition that the blessings of land ownership bring the responsibility to be a good neighbor. It’s an honor and a privilege to lead The Ranch team and continue to foster a company and communitywide ‘Culture of Care.’ ”

Millington’s “breadth and depth of knowledge,” along with other attributes, were praised by Moiso.

Millington joined the Rancho Mission Viejo leadership team in 2004 as vice president of finance and subsequently was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2014. She further climbed the ranks to executive vice president in 2019.

“We have a very dedicated and talented team, and I look forward to working together to continue to provide the unique and wonderful lifestyle that we all enjoy at The Ranch,” Millington said.

Millington will continue to serve as CFO in addition to her new daily responsibilities as COO, the news release said.

Moiso further said Vodra has been a “valuable and strong leader and mentor for our team” and was someone with whom RMV “endured the twists and turns of the last 27 years together.” In his new role, Vodra will reportedly guide strategic planning, investment management and risk management at the Board level.

“I’ve always enjoyed the opportunity to mentor and manage this talented team of executives and look forward to all they will accomplish at The Ranch,” Vodra said. “I look forward to continue to support them in every way.”

Further executive promotions were also announced: Brian Clarke—senior vice president, family office finance; Laura Eisenberg—senior vice president, regulatory compliance and open space management; Todd Kurtz—senior vice president builder in-tract infrastructure; Jim Holas—vice president, community development; and Stephanie Walker—vice president of marketing.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

