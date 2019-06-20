New Student Advisor Appointed to CUSD Board of Trustees

By Zara Flores

Incoming San Clemente High School senior Genavieve Koenigshofer has been selected to serve as the 2019-2020 student advisor to the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees.

“I am honored to have the responsibility of protecting my fellow scholars’ rights to a quality education,” Koenigshofer said in a press release. “I believe public education enables young people to rise above their station and fight for a better life, and thus is vital to the American Dream.”

Koenigshofer replaces Mona Amirseyedian, who recently completed her one-year term on the board and is entering her senior year at Tesoro High School. As student advisor, Koenigshofer will sit among the trustees during CUSD’s regular and special board meetings, representing the district’s nearly 50,000 students.

“Students such as Genavieve serve as an invaluable resource,” said Board President Gila Jones said in the release. “Their perspective does so much to strengthen our organization and ensures our unwavering commitment to student success.”

Each year a panel comprising trustees and CUSD officials interview a pool of candidates who applied and submitted letters of recommendation. The panel this year included Jones, Trustee Amy Hanacek and CUSD spokesperson Ryan Burris.

Koenigshofer is co-founder and co-president of Inspire to Be, a community service and outreach club at San Clemente High. Inspire to Be was created in the hopes of impacting and improving the lives of children and families all throughout Orange County.

Club members host free tutoring sessions at the San Clemente Public Library and have advertised so at multiple elementary and middle schools in the district. Inspire to Be has put on multiple supply and food drives for various shelters and organizations throughout Orange County such as Laura’s House, a domestic violence shelter, and Orangewood Foundation, foster and community services organization.

In addition to her work at Inspire to Be, Koenigshofer is a member of the A Capella Advanced Women’s Chorus, National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation and served as a student representative at the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Since 2016, Koenigshofer has been included in the Principal’s and Superintendent’s Honor Roll and also earned multiple Academic Achievement Awards.