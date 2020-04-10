New Target Store Reportedly Not Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Plans for the new Target store in San Juan Capistrano reportedly are moving ahead and haven’t been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Property landlord Andrew Stroscher said social distancing guidelines obviously need to be taken into consideration, but development has not been significantly affected.

“Nothing is shut down, but we’re being careful,” Stroscher said.

The Target store will replace a former Ralphs grocery store space on Del Obispo Street. The Target logo is already visible at the property. No specific date for the store’s opening has been released, but the new store is expected to open sometime in 2020.

Stroscher said the general timeline has not shifted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As for other businesses at the shopping center, Chick-fil-A is doing prep work to also move in. Chick-fil-A will take over the spot formerly occupied by Citibank.

“I’m looking forward to the center reopening and being brand new,” Stroscher said.

Officials involved with separate development projects in San Juan Capistrano, such as the River Street Marketplace and Inn at the Mission, did not respond to requests for comment on how their projects might be affected by the pandemic.