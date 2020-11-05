New Trustees Likely Coming to CUSD Board

By Collin Breaux

Based on the early results on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the Area 3 school board election was a close race between Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees candidates Sue Hill and Lisa Davis.

Hill received 44.03% (9,675) of the votes, while Davis received 43.62% (9,586).The eventual winning candidate will replace current Area 3 Trustee Patricia Holloway, who did not run for reelection. Hill has emphasized implementing career classes for students, while Davis supports addressing needs and options for afterschool care.

Davis said she was optimistic for a win as votes continue coming in, and thanked her supporters.

Adrienne Silva also ran for Area 3—which covers portions of San Clemente—and picked up 12.35% (2,714) of the votes.

In early results for Area 2—which covers portions of San Juan Capistrano—challenger Pamela Braunstein had a lead over incumbent and current Board President Jim Reardon, with 56.31% (15,284) of the votes compared to Reardon’s 43.69% (11,861). Reardon has drawn criticism from CUSD teachers over remarks he made about them in a Voice of OC story regarding the district’s reopening plan.

Pamela Braunstein

In early results for Area 5, which covers portions of Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel, incumbent Krista Castellanos had a lead with 55.33% (11,183) of the votes. Challengers Paul Hebbard and Jasmine Funes received 27.75% (5,610) and 16.92% (3,420) of the votes, respectively.