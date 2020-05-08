New Village of Rienda on Schedule

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The global health crisis has upended many aspects of the world, including the economy and a long list of scheduled events.

A new village coming to Rancho Mission Viejo, however, is still on schedule for development.

The Village of Rienda remains on track for the sleepy community in South Orange County, according to Paul Johnson, Executive Vice President of Community Development for the Ranch.

The village will not be ready until 2022, meaning there is plenty of time for development while current conditions in the world at large remain uncertain.

Rienda will offer an attainable point of living for people, Johnson said.

Home sales have been consistent for Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Collin Breaux

“Housing is still needed in Orange County,” Johnson said. “We’re reaching deeper into the first-time buyer market.”

Four builders will develop new homes for Rienda: Lennar California Coastal, Meritage Homes, PulteGroup and TRI Pointe Homes. Rienda will be a short drive from downtown San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.

Ranch officials hope to match up with people who are considering changing their current housing situations.

“We continue to add to a rich lifestyle for all our residents,” Johnson said.

Johnson also noted that home sales have been consistent for the Ranch in March and April despite dire pandemic-related circumstances, and there has been continuing interest from people in other states.

In terms of how the existing Ranch community is holding up during the pandemic, amenities such as playgrounds and other areas have been closed in accordance with health and safety guidelines. Ranch officials will work on a gradual phased reopening when it is appropriate to do so, and with the safety of the community in mind.

Residents still continue to walk, jog and take bike rides in the area while practicing physical distancing and sticking to small groups. The Ranch offers plenty of open space and outdoor recreation.

Residents can enjoy outdoor recreation. Photo: Collin Breaux