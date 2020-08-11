New YouTube Channel Celebrates Life at Rancho Mission Viejo

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Before the COVID-19 health crisis, residents at Rancho Mission Viejo could get together for face-to-face events and not have to be mindful of social distancing.

The pandemic has put a halt to that for now, but a new YouTube channel from Rancho Mission Viejo TV gives a glimpse into life and social events from before these unprecedented times. The videos can keep people entertained while they’re inside their homes.

The channel started in March and spotlights different aspects of life at The Ranch, including community farms and Esencia School. Videos also feature residents talking about their experiences living at Rancho Mission Viejo and the sense of community the area offers. For people thinking about buying a home there, the channel can give them a window into life at The Ranch.

Life still isn’t back to normal at Rancho Mission Viejo during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rancho Mission Viejo TV has started a YouTube channel so that residents can relive memories of life before the pandemic. Photo: Collin Breaux.

“From Rancho Mission Viejo historical videos and RanchLife lifestyle videos of resident traditions and festivities to videos about our community farms, The Reserve and the annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, there is something for everyone,” said Stephanie Walker, director of marketing for Rancho Mission Viejo.

Walker said the content is appealing and for all ages. The YouTube channel also has videos about The Reserve, an outdoor preserve where people have taken guided hikes and learned about plants and astronomy.

“Looking forward, Rancho Mission Viejo TV will be a library of these videos and more, including ones that can be submitted by our residents,” Walker said. “We appreciate their perspective on RanchLife with videos that showcase celebrations big and small, cultural activities, and even recaps of their kids’ sporting events.”

Submissions will be reviewed prior to posting to ensure content is consistent with Rancho Mission Viejo TV’s standards, Walker said.

