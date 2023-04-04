Rancho Mission Viejo will soon get a new shopping and community center, courtesy of Westar Associates.

The real estate development company, based in Newport Beach, recently announced leasing efforts have officially begun for Esencia Commons in RMV’s Village of Esencia.

The center will cover 175,000 square feet and include a supermarket, fitness center, gas station, retail services, and restaurants. An open area called The Commons will sit in the center for the public to gather and enjoy concerts, movie nights, and other events, a news release said.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Rancho Mission Viejo and helping to deliver more retail amenities to the community for the residents to enjoy,” said Kam Walton, Westar Associates’ executive vice president of Acquisitions & Leasing.

“We have already received an impressive amount of interest from a wide variety of businesses ranging from large format retailers to smaller shops and restaurants, and we are confident in our efforts thus far,” Walton continued.

A groundbreaking for Esencia Commons is expected to occur later this year. The project will be integrated with Los Patrones Business Park, another existing retail center in RMV, along with other developments in the community.

Westar Associates will oversee the development, management, and leasing of Esencia Commons. The company already handles leasing and management for all retail centers in RMV and Ladera Ranch.