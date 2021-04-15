Newport Homebuilder Previews New Homesites in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

A new neighborhood will be available for prospective homebuyers in San Juan Capistrano.

Landsea Homes Corporation, a residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, recently announced the acquisition of 132 new homesites in San Juan. The cross streets are at the southwest corner of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. The new neighborhood will bring Spanish and farmhouse-style architecture to the area in 43 two-story detached homes and 89 three-story townhomes, according to a news release.

A rendering shows what new homesites in San Juan Capistrano could look like. Photo: Courtesy of Withee Malcolm Architects, LLP.

The area is currently fenced-off vacant property, and homes will not be ready for prospective homebuyers until next year.

“Landsea Homes is thrilled to become a part of San Juan Capistrano, a city with a prominent place in California history,” said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President of Landsea Homes, in the announcement. “Our new community will include distinctive floorplans and high-performance homes, while also offering residents a walkable quality of life so they can enjoy San Juan Capistrano’s lively downtown just a few minutes away.”

Details of the homes will vary by individual residence, though each townhome will come with a two-car garage. The community is near a 24-Hour Fitness and local equestrian stables, and within driving distance of the Los Rios Historic District and Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Homes will reportedly feature smart home technology and air purifiers. Visit landseahomes.com for more information.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

