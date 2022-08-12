News Next Door: MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Hayze Law

For foodies and cinema-lovers alike, an exclusive tasting event will be held on Aug. 18, featuring unlimited food, music and more, to preview Scripted Bar and Kitchen, a full-service restaurant and bar set to open this fall inside the MetroLux Theatres at the Outlets at San Clemente.

“Taste of Scripted Bar and Kitchen” is meant to provide a glimpse of the new eatery and its menu, with various samplings of made-from-scratch items, as well as music from a local DJ.

“Our goal is to give people exposure to the restaurant. … We want to encourage people to come out, have fun with us and experience the food,” said Natalie Eig, vice president of Marketing and Communications for Metropolitan Theatres.

Tickets to the event have recently sold out—although, because of such great interest in the event, Eig noted, the restaurant is likely to host another one soon, before the official opening, which was pending, as of Aug. 9.

Guests of all ages who were able to score a ticket for this “Mouthwatering Foodie Event,” located on the open-air patio of the second floor of the theater, from 6-8 p.m., will be offered unlimited food, while supplies last, along with a beverage of choice, an entry for a raffle drawing for gift cards and movie swag, plus one free movie ticket that can be used for a future visit.

Included on the menu for the sold-out event are Thai chicken tenders, Metro burger sliders, hummus on pita, chocolate chip cookies, a variety of flatbreads, and guacamole and chips, among a handful of other items. In terms of beverages, wine, beer, and soda are to be served.

The new restaurant is to be situated inside the MetroLux building and prepare food from the same kitchen as the luxury theater.

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation, family-owned corporation, opened its MetroLux in San Clemente this past February, allowing moviegoers to experience films in plush luxury recliner auditoriums, and with an expanding dining menu.

Further information and ticket purchases for future events can be found at metrotheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app or at the theater’s box office.

