News Next Door: The District Hair Salon Reopens with New Location

By Lillian Boyd

Lora Jean Kosinski first began working in a salon as a receptionist at age 19. It was supposed to be a temporary summer job.

“I quickly grew to love everything about the salon industry,” Kosinski said. “I went to night school, and I never looked back.”

She had grown up in San Juan Capistrano and attended Dana Hills High School, developing a special familiarity and love for the area.

“When I originally was looking for a salon space, I didn’t think I stood a chance finding one in Dana Point,” Kosinski said. But one way or another, she first founded The District Hair Salon at 24452 Del Prado in Dana Point in the fall of 2014.

Lora Jean Kosinski and her staff of stylists celebrated the reopening and relocation of The District Salon on Monday, April 12. Photo: Lillian Boyd

When hair salons were included in the businesses directed to close amid state orders to fight the pandemic, The District Salon was faced with challenges throughout 2020.

“When I found out I would have to relocate, I was stressed, I mean, really stressed. I knew I wanted to stay in the Lantern District, but knew that was a slim chance,” Kosinski said. “We had just got our name out there, won Best of Dana Point, and made a work family. It had slowly grown into the crew of talented stylists we have today.”

In the salon industry, stylists need to work in order to get paid, Kosinski said.

“COVID was a really hard time for my coworkers and I. I felt guilty that the whole situation was out of my hands,” Kosinski said. “We don’t typically qualify for government help, and I know most of my co-workers support other family members. COVID made us all bond together.”

But now Kosinski and her staff of stylists are ready for The District Salon’s next chapter. A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday, April 12, in celebration of the new location at 34161 Pacific Coast Highway, Unit B, in Dana Point—still within the Lantern District.

“This new future for The District Salon feels more mature … like dressing up for a date after shedding our COVID sweatpants,” Kosinski said. “We all feel rejuvenated and fresh. The future is bright, and we are ready to continue to educate ourselves and remain in the spotlight of Dana Point. We are ready to recommit ourselves and figure out how we can bring a new life and love into Dana Point community.”

For more information, visit thedistricthairsalon.com or call 949.248.3406.

