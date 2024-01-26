Rotary Club Car Show Returns on Feb. 10

The 21st edition of the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano’s annual Car Show will return to its customary venue on the grass field at the SJC Sports Park on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, but event organizers postponed it fore a week because of expected heavy rain next weekend.

The event is expected to showcase 500 mostly vintage vehicles, including classics, hot rods, muscle cars, imports, trucks, motorcycles and military models, as well as the always-popular New Car Row.

The show also will offer food trucks, a beer garden, numerous vendors and entertainment in the form of two Disc Dog performances. “Best in Show” awards will be presented during the early afternoon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17 and free for kids under 11. Families and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome, and dog water bowls will be on the field.

The SJC Sports Park is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. The event is sponsored by Capistrano Valley Toyota, with the nonprofit Rotary Club’s proceeds supporting local and international causes.

DogPawrk Brewing Company Closes

DogPawrk Brewing Company, an award-winning and dog-friendly craft brewery based in San Juan Capistrano, closed its doors in January.

“With heavy hearts and glasses raised high, it’s time to say goodbye,” DogPawrk Brewing announced on its website. “We are so thankful for all the support we have received over the last four years. Unfortunately, like others, we have felt the economic pinch and have to hang up our hops.”

DogPawrk opened in 2019 in the Capistrano Business Center on Paseo Espada. In 2023, it won a bronze medal in the 2023 Brewers Cup of California for its El Hefe-Dognito American Hefeweizen, in a contest with 1,309 entries from 191 independent craft breweries across the state.

Morgan named EverFree CEO

EverFree, a San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit dedicated to ending human trafficking through survivor-led solutions, has named Kelsey Morgan to the role of chief executive officer.

Morgan, previously the nonprofit’s chief program officer, has 13 years of experience in the anti-trafficking space. EverFree, founded in 2015, is an all-women organization with country directors leading initiatives in the Philippines and Uganda.

“It’s a tremendous honor to assume this role,” Morgan said in a news release. “Human trafficking has increased 22 percent in the last five years. EverFree is on a mission to end it. To do this, we are bringing innovation and data, and we are scaling effective, survivor-centered programs globally.”

Tailored Spaces in SJC Welcomed with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The San Juan Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Tailored Spaces with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and social mixer on Jan. 18.

Tailored Space is offering new, fully furnished co-working office space, private office space, private offices and executive suites for rent at a month-to-month membership rate. In addition, the business offers conference rooms to rent and space to host events.

Tailored Space is located at 27131 Calle Arroyo, Suite 1722, in San Juan Capistrano.

OCSD Announces Arrest of Suspect in SC Stabbing, Homicide

Following the stabbing of an 18-year-old male in San Clemente early Saturday morning, Jan. 20, resulting in the victim’s death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday morning, Jan. 22, the arrest of 18-year-old male Joshua Guadalupe Garcia.

Garcia was arrested, taken into custody, and booked on suspicion of murder, according to a press release, later on Saturday. Officials also found a knife during the arrest, but they will investigate if the knife was used in what OCSD is calling a homicide.

Deputies arrived at the 2000 block of Avenida Del Presidente at 12:17 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a stabbing. The victim had suffered a single stab wound to the groin, and after deputies performed life-saving measures and Orange County Fire Authority personnel had transported him to a nearby hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Mike Woodruff of OCSD Public Affairs told SC Times that the department is waiting on confirmation from next of kin from the coroner’s office to announce the victim’s identity.

The investigation into Saturday’s events is ongoing.

Police Pursuit in Dana Point Results in Arrest



A police pursuit that began in Laguna Hills concluded near Stonehill Drive and Camino Capistrano in Dana Point after a barricaded suspect was taken into custody at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, authorities said.

Sgt. Mike Woodruff, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the call was for an alleged violation of a restraining order that was received at 3:46 p.m.



Woodruff said the pursuit led to the location near Stonehill Drive and Camino Capistrano at 4:21 p.m., where the suspect refused to comply with police orders and SWAT officers were deployed.

The incident resulted in a traffic stop that Dana Point Police Services reported on its social media around 6:39 p.m.



Woodruff said the barricaded suspect continued to deny orders and officers had to enter the vehicle to take the unidentified suspect into custody.

College honors

** Anastasia Davi of Capistrano Valley Christian Schools in San Juan Capistrano has been accepted to Harvard University. Davi is president of the National English Honor Society, founder and editor of the school newspaper (The Beacon) has performed in multiple school musical productions and is an active member of the school’s cheerleading team..

“Anastasia does more than positively participate in our campus life; she starts things for others to participate in and genuinely leads,” said CVCS principal James Walker. “She has made CVCS a better place in every facet of the school and in ways that will have a lasting impact.”

** Jillian Mitrevski of San Clemente earned a spot on the Dean’s List in the fall semester at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. She is majoring in Pre-Early Childhood & Childhood Education.

** Anja Erickson of San Clemente was named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 academic year at Grove City College, located in Grove City, Pa. Joshua McDermott of San Juan Capistrano also was named to the Fall Dean’s List at Grove City College.

** Rachael Newman of Dana Point was named to Husson University’s Honors List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Newman is studying toward a degree in Forensic Science at Husson, located in Bangor, Maine.

** Nicholas Hunt of San Clemente achieved Dean’s List honors for the fall 2023 semester at Cal State San Marcos (CSUSM).

** David Walsh of San Clemente was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio for the Fall 2023 semester.