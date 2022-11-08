Nguyen, Blakespear Take Leads in Early State Senate Election Results

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Based on early election results, representation in the California State Senate for the tri-city area of San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano may be split between a Republican and Democrat.

Republican Janet Nguyen came out ahead for District 36, which represents San Clemente and Dana Point, with 52% (85,609) of votes. Democrat Catherine Blakespear, meanwhile, took the early reigns in District 38, which covers San Juan Capistrano and unincorporated Rancho Mission Viejo, with 55% (96,729) of votes.

Blakespear is currently Encinitas mayor, while Nguyen is a state assemblymember. Democrat Kim Carr challenged Nguyen in District 36, while Republican Matt Gunderson ran against Blakespear in District 38.

“I’m honored by the results that have come in so far. Right now, we have a lead we feel very comfortable with,” Blakespear said shortly after early results came in Tuesday night, Nov. 8. “We always knew this would be a close election, so it’s imperative that everyone who braved the weather and made it to the polls has their voice heard. We expect that when all the votes are counted, we will be victorious.”

Supporting women’s reproductive rights and communities from gun violence were parts of Blakespear’s platform. She also said she would champion small businesses, protect California’s natural resources and ensure a clean, reliable water supply for the state.

Kevin Sabellico, Blakespear’s campaign manager, said she is hopeful that when all the ballots are counted, she will be elected to the California State Senate.

“Our campaign will have a robust voter protection team ready tomorrow to make sure every legally cast ballot gets counted,” Sabellico said.

Nguyen, Carr and Gunderson did not respond to requests for comment, as of this post.

Nguyen touted her experience with helping pass legislation expanding health care for the homeless, mentally ill and for lower-income families. She also highlighted efforts to stop tax increases and writing bipartisan legislation to increase a renters’ tax credit to help families deal with the high cost of living.

Carr has been on the Huntington Beach City Council since 2018 and emphasized her efforts to respond to the 2021 oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach.

If elected, Carr said she would fight inflation by fixing supply chains and cutting red tape for local businesses, reduce homelessness by increasing mental health and housing support, and defend reproductive freedom and the right of all people to control their bodies.

Gunderson was an auto industry business owner and said one of the reasons he ran was because of Californians facing issues with affordability and the cost of living. Addressing homelessness through solutions that address individual-level causes of the issue and returning economic opportunities back to the middle class were part of his platform.

This is a developing story.

