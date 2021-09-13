Nonprofit Celebrates 40 Years of Helping Children

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Assistance League of Capistrano Valley (ALCV) is rejoicing over its 40th anniversary. The nonprofit has aimed to help kids through community programs since its founding in 1980.

ALCV has returned $5.3 million back to the community, the organization said in a news release.

“Last year, ALCV members gave over 13,173 volunteer hours to help children and families in our community despite our challenges with the pandemic,” ALCV President Joyce Helland said. “Our volunteer-run Bargain Box thrift store here in San Clemente allows us to pass along proceeds directly back into our local community supporting children in need.”

The nonprofit has given out clothes, shoes, and school supplies for kids going back to school; awarded grants to local middle schools; and provided scholarships to single parents attending Saddleback College and graduating seniors from military families.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

