Nonprofit Distributing Pizzas in Community

Staff report

Pizzas will be distributed door to door in San Juan Capistrano on Thursday and Friday, April 16-17, by Unique Diamond, a nonprofit in San Juan Capistrano.

The 500 pizzas were purchased from Pizza Hut and Dominos. The food distribution is to help families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Unique Diamond, we serve the low-income children and families in and around Orange County. We strive to break the cycle of generational poverty,” the press release said. “Unique Diamond Nonprofit brings people together in our community to offer hope. We believe it’s every child’s right to have access to food, shelter, education, and programs to promote a brighter future.

Visit their website at unique-diamond.com, or their Facebook and Instagram pages, to learn more about the nonprofit.