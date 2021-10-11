Nonprofit Offers Free Language Programs in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

La Playa Center, a nonprofit adult English-as-a-second-language (ESL) program, is partnering with the San Juan Capistrano Community Center to offer a free adult beginning English class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m.

“All texts and materials for the classes are provided free of charge for students,” La Playa Center said in a news release. “Online registration can be found at crossculturalcouncil.com or by picking up a registration form at the Community Center.”

The Community Center is at 25925 Camino Del Avion, near The Ecology Center. For information on becoming a volunteer ESL teacher, contact laplayaenglish@gmail.com.

