Nonprofit Recognizes Local Resident for 20th Anniversary Award

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Juan Capistrano resident Ted Aston is among numerous individuals being recognized by the nonprofit Art & Creativity for Healing in their 20th Anniversary Awards.

Aston, a retired dermatologist, said he and his wife put some seed money into the nonprofit and have known founder and executive director Laurie Zagon for a long time. Working with Art & Creativity for Healing has been a pleasure for Aston.

San Juan Capistrano resident Ted Aston is among numerous individuals being recognized by the nonprofit Art & Creativity for Healing in their 20th Anniversary Awards. Photo: Courtesy of Art & Creativity for Healing

“They have a big heart to help the hurting,” Aston said. “They’re smart, and they really care. They’re genuine.”

Art & Creativity for Healing supports using art to help people cope with grief and traumatic life experiences. It was founded in 2000 and is based in Laguna Hills. Zagon was recently selected as the 2020 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Founder.