Nonprofit Therapy Group Holds Sticker Contest

Staff report

Surf and Turf Therapy is holding a sticker design contest, with entries eligible to be submitted by May 2.

Surf and Turf Therapy is based in South Orange County and uses surfing and equine therapy to help people with strength deficits and other physical issues. Contestants are welcome to draw what they think Surf and Turf means to them while including the Surf and Turf logo in the rendering.

Surf andTurf Therapy holds a fundraiser at Orange County Polo Club in 2019. Photo: Collin Breaux

Drawings can be entered by posting on social media, tagging the Surf and Turf Therapy Instagram account and using the hashtag #STTdrawingcontest.

“Winner will be selected based upon social media votes and support, so get yours in early and share!” a post on their Instagram said. “The winning design will be announced on May 5 to coordinate with #givingtuesdaynow. The winner will have their design made into a sticker and receive a gift card!”