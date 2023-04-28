Addie Reenders Brown

ADALINE (ADDIE) REENDERS BROWN

July 3, 1924 – April 11, 2023

After 98 years of a life filled with love, laughter, special friendships, and professional and personal accomplishments, our mom, Addie, passed away on April 11th in San Clemente, California.

She is survived by her 3 children, David (Chris) Reenders of San Clemente, Steven (Jan) Reenders of San Clemente, and Christine (John) Drake of Marina Del Rey. She was the adored Grandma Cookie to her 8 grandchildren, Jeff Reenders (Kelly), Annika Lawrence (Brett), Ellie Servais (Elliott), Matthew Drake (Lindsey), Michael Drake (Sandy), Andrew Reenders (Julie), Emily Brockman (Harvey), and Rachel Devany (Vinny) and Great Grandma Cookie to her 14 great grandchildren, Brooks, Wiley, Noe, Nolan, Blair, Kevy, Hutch, Cord, Noah, Kawena, Makenna, Chenzo, Soren and Emilia.

Addie was preceded in death by our dad, Neil Reenders as well as her second husband Colin Brown, her parents Billy and Georgia Clark, her brother Larry Clark, and her beloved nephew Randy Clark.

During World War Two she worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and attended the University of Redlands. After graduating she became a teacher and taught first grade for 25 years in the Covina Valley Unified school District.

She retired to San Clemente in 1972 where she volunteered for numerous charitable organizations, played golf and bridge, spent hours in the sun getting the best tan, and sailed the Pacific in their Ericson 27 sailboat. She loved to travel and over the years, along with dear friends and family, she went all around the world. She was a dancer and piano player from her early childhood well into her nineties. Tap, ballet, ballroom, or the Highland Fling, if there was music playing she was dancing!

Addie’s life was so full of wonderful and enriching experiences but what she cherished the most and gave her the greatest joy was her family. She was the best mom and grandma to all of us and she will be loved, missed, and remembered always.

A Celebration of Addie’s life will be announced in the near future.