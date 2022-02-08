SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Bridget Ignarro, 86, passed away in the company of her family in San Juan Capistrano on January 23, 2022. She leaves behind daughters Donna Ann and Toni Ann(Siri Dharma), son Salvatore and wife Susan, stepchildren Lou Jr, Russell, and Maria, her beloved sisters, Margaret, Josephina, Palmina, Christina, Laura, Marie, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. “Aunt Bree” also dearly loved her 30 nieces and nephews.

Born in New York City, she happily spent her adult life warm in Southern California where for 65 years she worked as a bookkeeper and tax accountant. Bridget participated in many service organizations from the Knights of Columbus to president of the Elks Lodge. She is well known for her great Italian cooking, and organizing bingo and card games. Bridget loved her family, her spectacular rose garden, reruns of Perry Mason, and, especially helping her clients.

Interment is Thursday, February 24, 12:00 pm, at Eternal Hills Memorial in Oceanside.

Catholic Mass is Saturday, February 26, 4:30 pm at Mission Basilica.

Celebration of Life is Sunday, February 27, 9:00 am-11:00 am, 26000 Avenida Aeropuerto #194, SJC, 92314. RSVP 949-661-3287 or salnsus@twc.com.

