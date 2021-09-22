SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Joan Pamela Boyer

Joan Pamela Boyer

12/29/32 – 08/20/21



Joan Pamela Farney was born in Long Beach California on 29 December, 1932. The only daughter to Kathy and Emile Fahrney. Joan, along with her parents and brother Don, moved up and down the California coast from Cambria to San Clemente. Joan attended Orange Coast College where she met Julian Arbonies of San Juan Capistrano. Julian and Joan were married June of 1951 after which Julian went off to Korea. He was killed in action September 1951. Joan gave birth to her daughter, Juliann, March 28, 1952.



In December 25, 1952 Joan and Nolen Boyer were married in Yuma, Arizona. For the next 65 years they resided on Los Amigos Street in San Juan Capistrano where they raised Juliann along with two brothers and a sister. The house on Los Amigos was always open and became a popular hangout for family and friends through the 70’s and 80’s.



Joan was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She could be found most days surrounded by kids waiting to sample her famous chocolate chip cookies or playing any one of several card games. She loved having her house full of family and friends and always had a warm meal ready to be served. She was a beautiful woman and loved having fun. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.



Joan is survived by daughters Juliann and Janice, son Nolen Jr, her seven grandchildren Ailee, Eric, Tracy, Travis, Dean, Chase and Adriana. She is survived by great grandchildren Austin, Spirit, Mattix, Elijah, Boee, Lincoln, Olivia and the lone great-great grandson Atlas.



Goodbye Joan. We will love you always and carry you in our hearts forever. You were the best.



Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 25th at El Toro Memorial Park, Lake Forest, CA

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

