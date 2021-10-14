Obituary: Joe Harold Wood

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Joe Harold Wood



Joe went home to his heavenly father Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Joe was born in Borger, TX on October 17, 1945.

Joe grew up in Farmington, NM and relocated to California where he raised his family. He is survived by his wife Dale, sons Brent and Trevor Wood, daughter Amie and son-in-law Glenn Graff. Grandchildren Austin, Tyler, Jennifer, Max, Amanda, Rob, Jameson and Harper. Farmington family includes his sister Ida Mae and brother-in-law Jerry Damron. Nieces and Nephews: Natalie and Gary Riley, Steve Damron and Laurel Dillard, Chris, Shelby, Braelynn and Baylor Riley. Florida family includes Mother-in-law Helen Kavafes, sister-in-law Leslie Mirro, brother-in-law Scott Santmyer and wife Judy, Nieces and Nephews Emily, Chris, Gage, Javan and Aryanna Velllianitis, Adam and Hailey Mirro. His son Eric predeceased him in 2006.

Joe made his living as a General Contractor and spent a few years as a Fitness Instruction at 24 Hour Fitness. After retiring he enjoyed working part-time at San Juan Hills Golf Course as a marshal. He loved playing golf, spending time with family/friends as well as living in San Juan Capistrano for 30 years.



A memorial fund has been established in Joe’s memory to benefit his son Trevor’s Group home.

Donations can be mailed to:

Independent Choices

391 Corporate Terrace circle, Ste 102

Corona , CA 92879

Notation: FBO Christopher House

In Memory of Joe Wood, Trevor’s dad

Service is Saturday October 30, 2021 2:00 PM

O’Connor Mortuary

25301 Alicia Parkway

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

