John Davidson

John Malin Davidson passed away peacefully at his home in San Juan Capistrano on October 1, 2022. Born in Emporia, Kansas on October 24, 1935, John spent most of his youth in Kansas City, MO, where he enjoyed school and scouting, and in the summer working on the family farm in Kansas and fishing in Minnesota. After graduating from high school, John entered CU Boulder, majoring in mechanical engineering, pledging Kappa Sigma, and enrolling in NROTC officer training. After graduation, John entered flight school, got his wings, and was stationed in Alameda, where he met and, in March of 1960, married Kay Tipton, of Oakland, CA. Shortly after their wedding, John and Kay moved to Okinawa, where John flew reconnaissance planes for the U.S. Navy. While stationed overseas, John and Kay’s son Michael was born. In 1962, the family moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where John taught engineering at the Naval Academy and where he and Kay welcomed daughter Noelle into the family. In 1964, John, Kay, and children headed west, to California, settling in Orange County, where son Chris was born. In California John worked as an engineer at Douglas Aircraft, which eventually was bought out by Boeing. During his 36 years with the company, John worked on a variety of projects, including the Saturn V rocket, Skylab, and missile-defense systems. Upon retirement, John and Kay enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Kay, the love of John’s life, died in 2017. While heartbroken, John kept busy with golf, the San Clemente Exchange Club, and his monthly poker game. He is survived by his children and spouses Mike and Karla Davidson (Carlsbad, CA), Noelle and Tom Vogt (Chino Hills, CA), Chris and Carolyn Davidson (Long Beach, CA); and grandchildren Andrew, Rita, Troy, Isaiah, and Eli. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at 11am at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in San Clemente, CA(https://www.oursaviorsonline.net/). A reception will follow at the Davidson home in San Juan Capistrano. In lieu of flowers, mourners can make a donation in John Davidson’s name to Fisher House Foundation (https://tinyurl.com/johndavidsonmemorial/).

