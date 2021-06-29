Obituary: Paul Eldon King

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Paul Eldon King was born Sunday, October 23, 1949 to Paul Douglas and Mildred Elise King in Salt Lake City, Utah. Myra was Paul’s older step-sister. Charlie was Paul’s younger step-brother. Paul died in his home with his sons in San Juan Capistrano, California, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Paul was preceded in death by his father. Paul is survived by his sons Joshua, Stephen and Michael.

Paul was married to the late Ellen Elizabeth (Miller) King. Paul served in the United States Army Signal Corps from July 1, 1968 to June 30, 1971 stationed in Vietnam June 6, 1969 to June 5, 1970.

Paul and Ellen raised their three sons in the Christian faith, encouraged a strong work ethic, instilled solid study habits, enjoyed playing sports in the park and yearly camping trips in the western United States. Paul worked for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for 38 years. Paul enjoyed serving 5 years as a neighborhood beautification volunteer “Garden Angel”. Paul expressed his love for his family and friends and said “Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior” prior to his death.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

