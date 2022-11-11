SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Randolph Henry David 7/24/51 – 8/31/22 “Rand” passed from this earth at 71. He was “Randy” to family. He lived in Orange County, most recently in Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and Lake Forest.

Rand was born in Los Angeles to Henry and Helen David. The family lived in Manhattan Beach, Garden Grove, and Huntington Beach. He is survived by his twin sister, Renee, and younger sister, DeEtte. Before Randy’s 7th birthday, his father died. His mother raised the three children, working as a waitress. Rand never had another father figure, and drifted into delinquency. He went on his own before finishing high school, and his family ties broke.

Rand enjoyed surfing, making music, song writing and journaling. He worked various jobs, a machine shop in Garden Grove was a favorite. He also worked in construction and resale ventures.

In 1987 Rand married Maria Catalina Villalobos Navarrete, becoming step-father to Jose Israel Villalobos Garcia and Ivonne Vanessa Villalobos Garcia. Their family broke apart by 1994.

Randy’s big, black dachshund, Hershey, was his cherished companion for 18 years.

Heartfelt gratitude for Rand & Hershey’s compassionate local family ~ David Fellows, Lance Schmidt, Heidi Mitchell, Joan Hilliard and Christine Puga.

Full tribute at https://gb774.app.goo.gl/9PikJ

