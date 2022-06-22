SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Raymond Christopher Turner

Raymond Christopher Turner, 88, of San Juan Capistrano, California passed away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 with his wife of 44 years, Geraldine Turner, by his side. He was born in Tulare, California on January 30th, 1934 to Matilda and Raymond Turner.

Raymond grew up in San Bernardino and graduated from San Bernardino Senior High School in 1951, working summers at his family’s farm in Ogden, Utah. At 17 years old, he joined the United States Coast Guard where he climbed quickly in rank to Lieutenant Commander and served for forty years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Los Angeles State College and attended Loyola Law School while working nights as a police sergeant in San Bernardino, beginning an impressive career in local, national, and international law enforcement. He joined the Internal Revenue Service as a Special Agent and retired as Assistant Regional Commissioner of Criminal Investigation. He also worked for Interpol and liked to share stories about his adventures traveling the world.

Raymond had many hobbies and when he did things, he liked to do them well. He was wonderful working with wood and mechanics and spent time building, fixing, and restoring things in his workshop. He loved the outdoors and would often hike and explore, taking photographs with his manual camera. He enjoyed sailing, reading, writing, and participating in local politics. He was a father who instilled confidence in his daughters in a time when young women weren’t often encouraged professionally.

In addition to his wife, Geraldine, he is survived by their two daughters, Catherine Hayter and Christina Turner, his daughters Brenda Baney and Susan Grover, their mother, Doris Turner, and his brother, Ronald. He also is survived by his six grandchildren, Sean and Garrett Baney, Isaiah Grover, and Harrison, Henry, and Vivienne Hayter. His siblings Marjorie Wingrove, Larry Turner, and Harry Turner have passed away.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a service and reception in honor of him held on Saturday, June 25th, from 10-2 pm at Fairhaven Memorial Services 27856 Center, Mission Viejo, CA.

