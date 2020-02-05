Obituary: Ruth S. Wright

Ruth S. Wright was born in August 13, 1921 in Louisville, Kentucky. She went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020 while in an assisted living facility in Llano, Texas. She is survived by: Her loving daughter, Susan Munson and husband, Rick Munson of Valley Spring, Texas; by her loving grandsons, Dominick Marini (and his wife, Ericka) and Joseph Marini (and his wife, Valentina); her great grandchildren Aidan, Nadia, Isabella and Dominic; and her many extended family members. Ruth was preceded in death by: Her husband, Bill Wright; her father and mother, Joseph and Rose Schneider; and her two sisters, Rosalie and LaVerne, and younger brother, Joseph.

In lieu of a funeral, she requested a memorial service at Rick and Susie’s Texas ranch where family will celebrate her life.