Sandra “Sandy” Woodsa Tate Pointer, age 71, passed away January 24, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, CA.
Sandy was born June 3, 1949 in Welch, West Virginia to Woodrow Tate Sr and Virginia Blanch Bailey-Tate.
Sandy and her family moved to Camp Pendleton on Christmas Day 1975 and eventually settled in San Juan Capistrano in 1977. She was very active in her church and participated in the Swallows Day Parade in the 1980s and 1990s.
Sandy loved being around her family. She shared her love of baking with her family and friends. She was famous for her sweets and swore to never give out the coveted recipes.
Sandy is predeceased in death by her older brother, Woodrow Tate Jr of Davy, WV. She is survived by her brother Jerry and sister-in-law Darlene Tate of Davy, WV; her son, Tony Pointer and his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Michelle Stephens and her partner, Raul Amezcua; plus 4 grandchildren, Samantha Stephens, Alexandra Stephens, Kate Pointer, and Blake Amezcua. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service may be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels San Juan Capistrano. Please visit www.agewellseniorservices.org and make a donation in Sandy Pointer’s name.

