Deputy Sheriff Brian Haney, who served in San Juan Capistrano, died in a traffic collision in Lake Elsinore on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

OCSD said the fatal collision occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday and was notified of the death by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of the single-vehicle collision.

“Our hearts break with the news of the death of our fallen brother, Deputy Brian Haney,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. “On behalf of the entire family at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in recognition and honor of Brian.”

Haney was hired by OCSD in August 2016 and was a member of the Critical Incident Response Team in San Juan Capistrano. He also worked at the Theo Lacy Facility, a jail complex in Orange.

“His brothers and sisters in our department described him as a quick learner, hard worker, and team player. He was known for his infectious smile, humorous and timely wit, and love for his peers,” Barnes said. “Most importantly, Brian was a beloved husband to his wife, Leslee, and new father to their one-month-old son, Cole.”

Haney was also a member of the Air Force Reserves.

“Our focus will be on Brian’s loved ones who lost a husband, a father, a brother, and a son this morning,” Barnes said. “We are also focused on our department family who are recovering from our loss of a partner.”

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Howard Hart said he was “both shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our finest.”

“I am especially devastated to learn that he leaves behind a loving wife and a newborn baby to whom he was returning home when this terrible accident occurred,” Hart said. “I know my San Juan Capistrano neighbors will join me in prayers of comfort and support for Deputy Haney’s family and loved ones.”

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley encouraged people to support Haney’s family through the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs Memorial Fund at aocds.org/donate.

“I’m grateful for his service, and my heart goes out to Deputy Haney’s loved ones,” Foley said. “His young family will need our strong community support through the grief.”