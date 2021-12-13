OC Supervisors Approve Funding Mechanism for Rienda Utilities

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Featured photo: New amenities and homes are under construction for Rienda, the newest development opening soon in Rancho Mission Viejo. Orange County officials recently approved a special tax levy for the area’s homeowners. Photo: Collin Breaux

In order to provide funding for infrastructure such as roads and facilities in Rancho Mission Viejo’s newest neighborhood, the Orange County Board of Supervisors gave the green light for the levy of a special tax and bond debts in the Rienda development during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The bond debts are not to exceed $165 million, according to a county staff report. A reimbursement agreement with RMV was approved by the board in January, in which RMV is required to periodically advance funds to the county to “cover all costs associated with retaining the financing professionals, as well as county staff time.”

Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, whose area includes RMV, briefly addressed the matter before the board approved the agenda item.

“I just want to reiterate that, with regard to the authorization of the levy of special taxes, it’s not the county at large,” Bartlett said. “This is specific to the community of Rienda within the Rancho Mission Viejo development, which is in the unincorporated area of the county—and so the homeowners are responsible for this special levy.”

Other supervisors and members of the public did not comment on the matter during the Dec. 7 meeting.

The board approved a resolution of intent regarding the bonds back in October, and a resolution determining their necessity on Nov. 23. Full approval of the levy will become official during a second reading at a Dec. 14 meeting.

Homes and amenities for the Rienda development are currently under construction, and they are expected to open in 2022. Price ranges can be viewed at ranchomissionviejo.com/homes.

