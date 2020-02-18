OCFA Reported Structure Fire in San Juan Capistrano on February 15

A structure fire at 31382 Avenida De La Vista was reported by the Orange County Fire Authority on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to OCFA, all occupants had exited the building. Crewmembers were able to knockdown, or reduce the flames and heat of the fire, at around 2 p.m. At that point, crews worked to save personal belongings as well as overhaul of the fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported as of Feb. 15, however, there was one reported minor civilian injury.

No further information was available at the time of this post.