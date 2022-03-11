OCSD Announces New City Police Chief

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Capt. Justin Montano will take over as the new police chief for San Juan Capistrano, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department recently announced. He will begin serving the city on March 11 following the retirement of former police chief Lt. Carl Bulanek.

“Captain Montano joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1998 and has worked in Custody Operations, Patrol, Criminal Investigations and Professional Services,” OCSD said in a news release. “He also served as an investigator with the Family Protection Detail and the Homicide Detail.”

Capt. Justin Montano. Photo: Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Montano recently managed daily patrol operations for OCSD’s 13 contract cities and unincorporated areas.

“Captain Montano has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology, Law and Society from the University of California, Irvine and a master’s degree in Emergency Management Administration from California State University, Long Beach,” OCSD said in its announcement.

