OCSD Arrests Suspect in San Juan Capistrano Shooting

Staff report

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday, June 15, that 19-year-old Yonic Montealvan-Saldivar was arrested on a charge of homicide in relation to a fatal shooting in San Juan Capistrano.

Authorities believe Montealvan-Saldivar shot and killed 32-year-old Jose Luis Ortiz De Jesus on May 30 in the 26400 block of Calle San Francisco, a residential neighborhood.

“The suspect fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival. Investigators were able to identify Montealvan-Saldivar as a person of interest,” according to an OCSD news release on June 15. “On June 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., Montealvan-Saldivar was detained at the Calexico West Port of Entry in Calexico, CA by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he was entering the United States.”

Montealvan-Saldivar was returned to Orange County on Monday, June 13, and subsequently booked into jail.

