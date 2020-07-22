OCSD Looking to Identify Assault Suspect

Staff report

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of an attempted sexual assault.

The female victim is believed to be 48 years old, a press release said.

“At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, the female victim reported being assaulted by an unknown male suspect in the parking lot of a business in the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo in the city of San Juan Capistrano,” the news release said. “The suspect grabbed the victim, dragged her near a dumpster and attempted to sexually assault her. The female victim fought back and was able to escape.”

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his mid-40s, 5’11”, 200 pounds with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a blue Dodgers hat, black T-shirt and khaki pants, according to the press release.

Contact the Special Victims Detail at 714.647.7419 if you have information or can identify the suspect. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.