OCTA Finishes Work on Railroad Project

Staff report

Work has wrapped on a new railroad track in San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Niguel that is expected to “deliver more efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure for the future of Orange County,” the Orange County Transportation Authority said in a news release.

The new passing siding track—1.8 miles and adjacent to the current track—was added between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink Station and Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano. The price tag for the project was $36.4 million.

“Fewer delays and faster trains in South Orange County benefit our entire rail network,” OCTA Chair and Orange County First District Supervisor Andrew Do said in the news release.

The new track allows trains traveling in opposite directions to pass each other without stopping.

“Previously, trains often had to wait for rail traffic traveling in the opposite direction to pass before proceeding,” the news release said.

The project also improved the private crossing from Camino Capistrano to Saddleback Rancho Capistrano and raised approximately 600 feet of Camino Capistrano near the private rail crossing.

Details can be found at octa.net/passingsiding.

