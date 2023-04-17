The train crossing on Del Obispo Street by the Los Rios Historic District can be a source of frustration for people driving throughout town. Colloquially referred to as the “ghost train” in San Juan, the crossing can be an impediment to travel because oftentimes no train passes by when the track arms come down.

The Orange County Transportation Authority and Metrolink will give a presentation about the Del Obispo crossing to the San Juan City Council during a public meeting on Tuesday night, April 18.

Specific details on the presentation have not been released beforehand. The council’s meeting agenda said a report on the presentation will not be distributed and that the item is an “oral report.”

In postings from his mayoral account on Facebook, San Juan Mayor Howard Hart has said the presentation will be “huge” and “exciting news,” but also otherwise not publicly divulged further information prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

The City Council will also vote on whether to approve a professional services agreement for design of the Arguello Way Beautification Project, which will construct widened sidewalks on the west side of Camino Capistrano near Arguello Way.

The project also proposes to facilitate new landscaping and irrigation, drainage improvements, reconstruction of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and installation of scrambled crosswalks at Camino Capistrano and Old Mission Road, according to an agenda report.

City staff recommends going with Adams Streeter Civil Engineers for $140,000.

If approved by the City Council, construction is expected to begin by this summer and take three months. The overall project is budgeted at $555,000.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the Nydegger Building at 31421 La Matanza Street. Members of the public can attend in person or watch a live-streamed video of the meeting online at sanjuancapistrano.org.