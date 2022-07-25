Ohana Festival Cancels Encore Weekend

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured Photo: Eddie Vedder at the 2021 Ohana Festival. Photo: Anthony Small

By Breeana Greenberg

The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend, which had been scheduled for Oct. 8-9, has been canceled. Ohana Encore ticket holders were notified via email Friday, July 22 that the second weekend of performances following the annual Ohana Festival at Doheny State Park had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond (the organizers’) control.”

According to the festival’s website, those who purchased tickets to Ohana Encore will be automatically refunded in the next seven to 10 business days. Those with questions about refunds should go to contact.frontgatetickets.com to submit a request.

The Ohana Festival is still scheduled for its first weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

The Ohana Encore weekend lineup, announced in mid-June, was set to feature Eddie Vedder, the festival’s founder and lead singer of Pearl Jam, along with music icons The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, The Roots and Haim.

Vedder and Morissette were scheduled to kick off the Encore weekend on Oct. 8, along with The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee and Marcus King, among others.

On the second night, the lineup was scheduled to include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and The Sniffers, Iceage and others ahead of the headlining acts Haim and The Black Keys.

The show will go on this September at the Ohana Festival, with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Vedder, Jack White and P!nk set to headline. Single day and weekend passes are still available for purchase on the festival’s website.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation, among other charities.

The Festival announced on Facebook on Monday, July 25, a new Storytellers Stage with a collection of panels highlighting oceans, activism, environmental justice, art, community and indigenous voices

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

