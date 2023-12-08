Tom Blake

Jean “The Bean” of Laguna Niguel emailed, “Can you recommend a good dating app for seniors (I’m 70 now)?

“I have tried ourtime.com, but I didn’t find it user-friendly, and eHarmony never gave me a match after six months.

“Good luck with your pursuit of a compatible companion, which can make life so much more wonderful!”

I’ve known Jean “The Bean” for a year. She’s a very special person—a down-to-earth, ethical, and caring woman. I recently saw her on Nov. 7 at a speech I made at the Dana West Yacht Club in Dana Point.

If any readers would like to reach out to Jean “The Bean,” email me, and I will forward your email to her.

Here was my reply to Jean regarding online dating websites for seniors. And since Jean mentioned my quest to find a committed mate, I will comment on that as well:

“Jean, in early March this year, I was sitting at home on another lonely Saturday night. It had been only four months since my partner Greta’s passing, after 25 years of being a couple. I knew I could never replace Greta, but hoped for a woman friend with whom I could share a new beginning.

“And even though I know a lot of people in South Orange County (having owned a deli in Dana Point for 26 years, and having been a columnist for 29 years), I felt I wasn’t being assertive enough in seeking a potential mate.

“I decided to try online dating, to cast my net wider, to reach out to more people. I tried three sites. The first two were match.com and POF (Plenty of Fish). I dumped POF immediately, feeling that I wasn’t reaching the right type of person for which I was looking.

“However, match.com seemed pretty good. I had a few dates there. And a friend suggested I add Zoosk to the mix of sites I was using. I had never heard of Zoosk, but I gave that site a try.

“On the sites, I limited my search radius to 30 miles or so, not wanting to travel to Los Angeles or San Diego to find somebody.

“The best of the three sites I joined was Zoosk. It had more available women within my geographical area. I met several nice women on Zoosk, including Debbie from Mission Viejo, who lives 10 miles from my home. Our first date was May 19.

“When our dating site subscriptions expired, we did not renew them.

“One thing that brought us closer together was COVID-19. Debbie went to Las Vegas to house-sit and puppy-sit for a friend. While there, she visited a few casinos. Debbie caught COVID and was housebound for more than two weeks. I volunteered and insisted that I help her with grocery shopping and prescription pick-up.

“I would leave those items on her front porch bench. She would come outside. We were both masked. And we chatted for a couple of minutes from 8 feet apart.

“That experience made us both realize how wonderful and comforting having a mate who cares about us is. So, we’ll see what happens from here.

“So, Jean ‘The Bean,’ that’s the update. Yes, I met someone online, on Zoosk.

“I will keep my eyes and ears open for you, as I feel you are a special person. It’s not easy. The ratio of single women to single men in your age range is near 5-to-1. Tough odds. I hope my information helps you.”

