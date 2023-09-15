Tom Blake

My most recent column was headlined “Home Alone with Only Dogs for Company.” The word “dogs” inspired many readers to comment about the importance of dogs in the senior dating arena.

Carol emailed, “What prompted me to write today was the title of your article. I live with three dogs. They are my roommates, therapists when needed, protectors and best friends. They bring and share with me unconditional love, something senior daters seek. Men have failed over and over to provide me with that type of love.

“Dogs don’t care what you look like in the morning. My Labrador loves my morning breath, greeting me each morning with the joy and love that only dogs can give.

“If people are fortunate to love dogs, the unconditional love that dogs provide, mixed with the peoples’ acceptance of that love, makes a strong bond that requires nothing else. When I meet a potential mate, to proceed to a second date, he must like dogs!

“Let your dog meet your new friend, and the dog will tell you if this is someone worth your efforts, or not.”

I replied, “Oh, wow. If that’s the case, the dog approves a second date. I guess I should take the dog out for coffee instead of the woman.”

A different Carol also emailed, “I ‘live alone’ with a dog, a Toy Poodle that I’ve had for 13 years. And I had another one before her. My husband has been gone for several years. I don’t know what I would do without my Daisy. I talk to her just like I would talk to a kid and am sure she understands everything I say to her.”

Since I began online dating six months ago, I am amazed at the number of women’s profiles that feature dogs. A woman might post six photos to her profile. Often, the dog is solo in two or three of those pictures. Or the woman is holding the dog in her arms.

To be fair, there are many senior single men who also have dogs or horses. I’ve wondered if a guy walking his dog meets a woman with a dog, do the dogs have to like each other for the couple to have a match or committed relationship? I’ll ask my buddy Jim, 74, from Ladera Ranch. He’s a widower and has a dog (named Hilton) and horses.

I’ve met dogs named Chanel, Buster, Milo, Bandit, Mukluk, Jack, and Bootsy, to name a few, and I’ve liked them all. But that doesn’t mean the dogs’ owners are going to like me. It’s surprising how many dogs show up with a woman on a first date.

Going forward, instead of arriving at a woman’s front door with a dozen red roses, I’ll bring a bag of doggie treats to get the dog’s approval.

Also, if you are allergic to dogs, you are kind of screwed in the senior dating arena.

One woman brought her dog to my home. Within minutes of checking out the house, the dog jumped into my leather, swivel office chair. And went to sleep. Too bad he couldn’t help me write an article.

I end today’s column with this senior dating tip for men. If you meet a potential partner who owns a dog, and you want to see the woman again, whether you like her dog or not, tell her you love the dog, along with offering the dog those doggie treats mentioned earlier. It will improve your chances of getting a second date.

Tom Blake is a retired Dana Point business owner and resident who has authored books on middle-aged dating. See his website at findingloveafter50.com. To comment: tompblake@gmail.com.