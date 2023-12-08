By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

For Terri Nunn of Berlin, playing Cruel World in Pasadena for the second time was a dream come true.

Sharing the stage with bands including Echo & the Bunnymen, Siouxsie, Iggy Pop and Billy Idol, the May 2023 festival near the Rose Bowl brought back memories.

“It was out of nowhere and fantastic,” she said. “I felt the same way the year before. The combination of bands for me is my dream come true. I love goth music. There were a lot of goth bands and, of course, new wave bands from the ’80s. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

She also made new memories with her 18-year-old daughter, Natalie.

“My daughter came with me and wanted to meet Billy Idol,” she said.

“I have some history with Billy Idol. There was a moment when I was 18 and, at the premiere of my one and only movie that I ever made, he sat down next to me. He looks all Billy Idol-ish. He says, ‘I’m in a band called Generation X.’ I said, ‘Wow, that would be so cool to make music all the time.’ His response? ‘Well, Terri, maybe you want to try that, because that movie is (crap).’ ”

Nunn admits she laughed and thought the exchange was “hilarious.”

“It wasn’t a great movie,” she adds, still laughing about the film Katie: Portrait of a Centerfold..

“After the (Cruel World) show, I brought my daughter over, and we connected. I said, ‘My daughter would love to get a picture with you.’ She did, and she started to cry. She thanked him for taking a picture with her. I said to him, ‘Dude, she’s 18. You still got it.’ ”

Berlin will return to the stage at The Coach House at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

“The Coach House is in Berlin’s birthplace, Orange County,” Nunn said.

“Those fans are like nowhere else; so supportive, it feels like coming home. I also love supporting Gary, owner of The Coach House, because he supported us when we needed it. It’s a great place to hear music.”

The show is on the heels of spending the summer with Boy George & Culture Club and Howard Jones.

“Honestly, it was spectacular,” Nunn said. “Everyone in ours and Culture Club’s camps got along and helped each other out. It’s a traveling circus, really. That kind of camaraderie doesn’t always happen. The venues were huge and beautiful–some we hadn’t played before. During the Australian leg, I tore my hamstring in two places working out in my hotel room. I wasn’t about to go home, though. The audiences were very kind about it and enthusiastic.”

The Berlin shows feature fellow original members bassist John Crawford and keyboard player David Diamond. Last year, Berlin celebrated 45 years in music, scoring hits like “Take My Breath Away,” “The Metro” and “No More Words.”

“It’s still exciting for me that the original three of us who started the band are in the band again,” she said. “When I picked up the mantle again in the late ’90s, John wasn’t in music anymore. He had a different life.”

Instead, Crawford, who was married with three children at the time, was taking science programs into schools. Nunn didn’t expect to ever perform with him again.

“Then, Richard Blade produced ‘Bands Reunited,’ ” she said about the legendary DJ. “It was the first time I had seen John in seven years. We reconnected, and when he was getting a divorce, he called me because I had been through divorce. It was hard, a whole family thing. He rejoined the band, and David Diamond was playing with us. Now they’re both in the band.

“It’s really a reunion in a way for me. It’s like it’s full circle. How much longer we’re going to do this, I’m not sure, but we’re ending it together, too.”

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight, however. Berlin picked up steam once again with the release of Top Gun: Maverick. It recalled “Take My Breath Away,” which played a pivotal role in the original film. Before Top Gun: Maverick, Berlin had 3 million listeners on Spotify.

“It jumped to over 6 million in a month,” she said with a laugh. “They did put the music of my song in there over the last scene, when they’re rah-rahing that they won. It was really beautiful. It segued into Lady Gaga’s song at the very end.”

She’s touched that she is cited as an influence by the likes of Lady Gaga, Shirley Manson, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

“I’m appreciative, my God,” she said. “I know how much I appreciated the women who came before me. By what they did, it gave me a future. It made me see what was possible.

“You could have a life like that. You could make music and be a positive force in the world.”

She counts among her idols Ann Wilson, Stevie Nicks and Carly Simon.

“Ann Wilson and I did a podcast, a show where she and I were the panel,” she said. “It was a dream come true for me, to be there with her. I was 15 and Dreamboat Annie came out–oh, my God. That was life-changing for me. Carly Simon, what a strong woman she is. She was a songwriter, and she was sexy–everything I wanted to be. We need those examples out there.”

Nunn is flattered that she gets to share her love of music with Natalie, whom she says isn’t too fond of Berlin.

“I took her to see Billie Eilish,” she said. “When I was a kid, we didn’t do that with our parents. Nowadays, I like a lot of the bands she’s listening to and a lot of the bands that I’m playing with.

“The music these days isn’t that different. Electronic music is here to stay.”